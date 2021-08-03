Ujjain: NEP, 2020 to be implemented in VU from 21-22, decides Executive Council

Ujjain: The meeting of the Executive Council of Vikram University, Ujjain was held on 3rd August. In the meeting, the work details of the Academic Council’s Standing Committee meeting dated 18th May, 11th June, 7th July and 20th July were confirmed. In the letter received from Jain Gyanodaya Shiksha and Samaj Kalyan Samiti, it was decided to establish Acharya Vidyasagar Peeth and Research Institute in Vikram University. According to the list provided by Vikram University, Ujjain, the decision to regulate daily wage workers as permanent workers (skilled and unskilled) was taken as per the provisions of the state govt. It was decided to adopt various policies of the University prepared for NAAC – University IT Policy, University Environment Policy, University Gender Policy.

National Education Policy, 2020 is to be implemented in the universities across the country from the academic session 2021-22.

It was decided to adopt the National Education Policy 2020 from the academic session 2021-22 of Vikram University. According to the decision taken in the meeting of the Board of Ad-hoc Studies of Physical Education and Sports, dated July 19, MPES It was decided to start the course with general rules.

Issues of students were discussed in the meeting and instructions were given for their resolution.

Consideration was given to digitising the mark sheets of university students among others. Notice of PhD was accepted.

VU shuts gates on ABVP protesters

The student wing of BJP seems to be off track with the ongoing at the Vikram University as they raised a ruckus to press their demands.

Amid rain Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Tuesday, reached the university to stage a protest.

By the time they reached the university, the executive council meeting was underway. The students were stopped by locking the channel gate. A meeting of the Executive Council was held here on Tuesday.

The leaders of ABVP wanted to raise a ruckus during the meeting.

ABVP workers, under the leadership of state co-minister Abhishek Rathod, kept raising slogans and protested for a long time.

Meanwhile, vice-chancellor Professor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey came out, leaving the meeting, and interacted with the student leaders.

The leaders expressed their anger over the delay in the result and hostel facility. They advocated for setting up of nodal site at tehsil level for the convenience of the students.

They demanded for speedy repair of dilapidated buildings and hostels of the University, installation of CCTV cameras in the campus, provision of clean drinking water and toilets in UTD institutions, improving cleanliness in all institutions, running waste management vehicles. They demanded that results be released on time and action be taken against the guilty. There was also a demand that of fees of such students who have lost their parents during the corona outbreak be waived.

The outing of ABVP during the Executive Meet has flummoxed the political experts. They maintain that the state is being ruled by the BJP, the Higher Education Minister is from the city and still the ABVP has to display their show of strength.