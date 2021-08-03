Ujjain: VIKRAM UNIVERSITY IMPOSES OXYGEN TAX

Ujjain: If you go to the university campus for morning and evening walks, you will have to sweat it out a bit to be able continue with your routine.

Vice-chancellor of the Univeristy Professor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey has launched a unique scheme to make the University campus green.

Several people flock to the University campus for their morning and evening walks.

The path from the Humanities Department to the MBA Department, is popular among the workout enthusiasts- be it cyclists or the walkers.

Their number is in hundreds and the administration has decided to harness their energy.

It also believes that these visitors avail of the oxygen and clean environs in the University campus in the morning and evening, so it is justified is they take responsibility and contribute to make it greener.

As per the scheme the visitors will be encouraged to plan saplings in the form of an oxygen tax.

The visitors will be asked to plant at least 10 saplings and to also take the responsibility of nurturing them.

VC said that if the visitors take interest in the scheme, then the university campus will become green. It is a win-win proposition for all the stakeholders, he added.