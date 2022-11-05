Ujjain: Municipal commissioner for action against those spoiling cleanliness 

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh on Friday inspected ward number 5, 29 and 37. The citizens of the ward were advised to cooperate in the cleanliness campaign. He said that strict action will be taken against whoever spoils the cleanliness arrangements of the corporation and warned that no laxity of any kind would be tolerated.

During the inspection, he issued instructions to mark such residential properties that are being used for commercial purposes and to recover appropriate taxes from such properties by giving notices. In ward number 37, the commissioner directed restoration work of the road dug up.

Owners of under-construction buildings were asked to ensure that their building material is kept inside their premises and not on roads. They were also asked to install green mats while doing the construction work so that dust particles do not cause inconvenience.

He also took feedback from citizens on whether garbage carts arrive on time or not and also whether the residents give wet and dry waste separately. He also advised that public awareness be created about cleanliness in the ward through IEC activity.

In ward number 29 tin sheds have been illegally built under the Hari Phatak overbridge by cattle owners. The commissioner directed the zonal officer to immediately remove such sheds. He also said that while doing landscaping work on UMC land under the bridge, beautification works should be done in which gardens should be made and developed. In ward number 5, instructions were given for proper maintenance of the gardens as well as for timely cleaning of the dustbins of the gardens.

Read Also MP: Indore teaches its secret of Cleanest city in India to Lucknow