 Ujjain Minor Rape Case: Accused Auto Driver's Shanty To Be Demolished Tomorrow
According to information, the municipal body will take action tomorrow in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the public outrage over Ujjain rape case--where a 12-year-old rape victim was spotted visiting door-to-door in desperate need of help, the municipal commissioner, on Tuesday, has announced to demolish the shanty of the 24-year-old accused autorickshaw driver. The house is expected to be demolished tomorrow.

“The house was built illegally on government land and therefore no notice is needed for its demolition. His house will be demolished on Wednesday,” said Municipal Commissioner Roshan Singh. Last week on September 27, a disturbing video of a 12-year-old girl, semi-naked and bleeding, who was begging door-to-door for help shocked the entire country. 

article-image

The accused, Bharat Soni, an auto-rickshaw driver, was arrested in the case on Thursday. Bharat is currently in jail awaiting trial. His family has been living in the house on government land for years, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation said.

According to information, the municipal body will take action tomorrow in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh police. Also, Bharat was caught after a long investigation that involved reviewing footage from nearly 700 CCTV cameras.

article-image

Accused father wants him to be hanged 

The father of a 24-year-old auto rickshaw driver accused of raping a minor girl in Ujjain demanded death sentence for his son if found guilty.

Raju Soni, the father of the accused, Bharat Soni, cried and said that the "criminal should be killed immediately, even if he is my son. Now, we can't even face society! If someone asks us, what answer will we give?," the angry father said.

article-image

