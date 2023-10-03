Ujjain Minor Rape Case: Accused Auto Driver's Shanty To Be Demolished Tomorrow

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the public outrage over Ujjain rape case--where a 12-year-old rape victim was spotted visiting door-to-door in desperate need of help, the municipal commissioner, on Tuesday, has announced to demolish the shanty of the 24-year-old accused autorickshaw driver. The house is expected to be demolished tomorrow.

“The house was built illegally on government land and therefore no notice is needed for its demolition. His house will be demolished on Wednesday,” said Municipal Commissioner Roshan Singh. Last week on September 27, a disturbing video of a 12-year-old girl, semi-naked and bleeding, who was begging door-to-door for help shocked the entire country.

The accused, Bharat Soni, an auto-rickshaw driver, was arrested in the case on Thursday. Bharat is currently in jail awaiting trial. His family has been living in the house on government land for years, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation said.

According to information, the municipal body will take action tomorrow in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh police. Also, Bharat was caught after a long investigation that involved reviewing footage from nearly 700 CCTV cameras.

Accused father wants him to be hanged

The father of a 24-year-old auto rickshaw driver accused of raping a minor girl in Ujjain demanded death sentence for his son if found guilty.

Raju Soni, the father of the accused, Bharat Soni, cried and said that the "criminal should be killed immediately, even if he is my son. Now, we can't even face society! If someone asks us, what answer will we give?," the angry father said.

From Ashram's priest who rescued the #Ujjain rape victim to jawans who donated blood to her and Mahakal TI who showed willingness to adopt her, a look at the real-life heroes who emerged as the saviour for the 12-year-old girl.#UjjainHorror #MadhyaPradesh

By: @harshtrivediii pic.twitter.com/8xOpssYnsA — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 29, 2023

