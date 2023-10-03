MP Crime: Thieves Strike 3 Houses, Decamp With Cash, Valuables Worth Lakhs In Satna

FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves struck three houses on the Rews-Satna border on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday and made away with cash and valuables worth lakhs, the police said.

The Bela Chowka police have registered a case and have launched a probe into the incident.

In the first case, the thieves barged into the house of Dharmendra Pandey (33) in Paipkhara village of Satna and made off with Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and several gold ornaments.

Similarly, the thieves made off with valuables worth Rs 2 lakhs from two houses in Khaira village of Rewa. The police were informed, who rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. They are sifting through CCTV footage of the area to trace the accused.

One held on charges of poaching in Narmadapuram

The forest department officials here have arrested a person on charges of poaching, while his three other accomplices managed to flee taking advantage of darkness, officials said on Monday.

Deputy director of Satpura Tiger Reserve Sandeep Fellows told the media that the forest department had been receiving tip-offs about hunters on the lookout for wild animals. On Friday, the forest department constituted teams and began searching for the accused during night.

During this, they arrested Ramkishore Kajve who had hunted a porcupine. Flesh of the porcupine, weighing 1.5 kilograms, was also seized from his possession. Owing to darkness, his three accomplices fled.

Kajve was first questioned by the forest department officials and was produced in the court, which sent him to jail.

