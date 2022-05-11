Ujjain: Man fights with wife, attacks mother-in-law

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman living in Begum Bagh area was attacked by her son-in-law with a knife here on Tuesday. After a quarrel with his wife, the man went to the in-laws' house and stabbed the mother-in-law, who was living alone, with a knife. The woman has been admitted to the District Hospital in a serious condition.

Fifty-year-old Salma Bi wife of Mohammad Manal, a resident of Begum Bagh, was attacked by son-in-law Mohammad Salim. Salim, a resident of Topkhana, is married to Afreen, Salma's daughter. Afreen has been living separately from Salim for 6 months.

On Monday, Salim had taken Afreen with him to his residence where he quarrelled with her. On Tuesday morning again there was a quarrel between the two after which Salim left the house. He reached Afreen's mother - Salma's house accompanied by his nephew Taufik and attacked her four times on her head and other places.

After the incident, the neighbours admitted Salma to the District Hospital. The Mahakal police station has registered a case against Salim and Taufik.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:38 AM IST