Ujjain: Man booked for triple ‘talaq’ over phone

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 01:00 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the basis of call recording the police registered a case against one Javed Belim. Two days ago Aisha living in Karthik Chowk area had filed a complaint in the Mahakal police station against her husband who gave her divorce saying ‘Talaq’ three times on her phone.

Aisha was at her parents’ house for delivery when she requested Javed to take her to her in-laws house. He, however, replied to her by saying Talaq on the phone.

The police considered the recording from the phone as proof and registered the case against Javed Belim. Aisha and her sister Alifiya got married to real brothers Javed and Jaffar residing at Green City, Ratlam.

Jaffar Belim and his family members did not treat Alifiya well and had given her the notice for divorce. Aisha opposed the notice and as a result Javed said talaq three times on phone.

