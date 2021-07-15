Ujjain: Mahakal Temple Expansion Plan; objections of 11 home owners to be resolved within a week

Ujjain: Thirteen people have taken objection to the acquisition of 11 homes which are falling under the purview of Mahakal temple development plan.

The homes which are being acquired lie in the front of the Mahakaleshwar Temple. The objections will be resolved within a week. Survey will be done once again for the acquisition of homes and shops coming within 70 meters of the temple. Once this is completed, a notification of acquisition will be issued.

Collector Asheesh Singh will meet the officials at Brihaspati Bhavan on Thursday to review the ongoing works under the Mahakaleshwar Temple Development Plan. The pace of acquisition is fine; he said adding that the possession of the land after completing all the formalities should be accomplished within the time limit.

The officials told the collector that the notification for land acquisition for the route from Triveni Museum to Chardham Temple has been published. The objections received regarding the 11 homes in front of the Mahakaleshwar Temple will be resolved in seven days. Similarly, notification under Section 11 will be published this week for homes, shops and buildings falling within a radius of 70 meters.

Officials of JK Cement Company also attended the meeting. They were asked to start the work of Mahakaleshwar guest house at the earliest. The official said that the construction of the guest house costing Rs 5 crore would be completed in ten months.