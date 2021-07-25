Ujjain: Kshipra in spate due to incessant rain

Ujjain: Due to non-stop rain the water in the Gambhir Dam began increasing at the rate of 3 mcft/hr in the morning and by 5 pm it was receiving 10mcft/hr on Sunday.

Over 260 mcft water had reached the dam by 5 pm. The Kithoda, Biloda, Triveni and Gaughat barrages of Kshipra were overflowing due to the catchment from Indore-Dewas.

The incessant rains provided relief to the people from the humidity and heat. Two inches of rain has been recorded in Ujjain within 12 hours.

The rain that continued from Saturday evening continued throughout the day on Sunday as well. 50.4 mm rain was recorded in about 18 hours.

Due to good rains, all the barrages of Kshipra got submerged. Similarly, due to the rain in Indore, Depalpur, water inflow was also going on in Gambhir dam, from morning till noon the water was increasing every hour by 3 mcft, the speed of which increased to 10 mcft/hr after 2 pm. The dam was only 181 mcft filled on Saturday, which had reached 260 mcft by 6 pm on Sunday.

Despite good rains, water to be supplied once in 3 days

Despite good rains, the Municipal Corporation has not made any changes in the water supply system of the city. As before, water will be provided once in three days in the city. According to PHE sources, the daily supply of water will not be resumed unless water in the dam reaches 700 mcft.

Leakage hits supply to Mahakal Temple

Due to leakage in the pipeline the Mahakal temple area witness issue of water supply. The administration failed to rectify the leakage till late on Sunday. In such a situation, the water of Kotitirth Kund was used in the Mahakal temple. The temple consumes around 3 lakh liters of water daily.