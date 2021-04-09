Ujjain: Kin of deceased BJP worker snubs consoling MP

Ujjain: The kin of BJP SC Morcha functionary Jitendra Shere remained inconsolable after his death due to alleged lack of oxygen at the Government Madhav Nagar Hospital on Thursday. A video went viral on Friday in which the family members of the deceased are seen abusing Member of Parliament (MP) Anil Firojia.

A video was shot when MP Anil Firojia went to console the wife and children of BJP worker at the hospital on Friday. However, the wife of the deceased failed to control her emotions and burst out at the MP.

“Tell me did every one of you received my husband’s message or not? My husband was always standing up for you guys... Tell me why didn’t you come to his aid? What have you come for, just leave us alone.”

Deceased’s sister said, “My brother has left us only because of you people.” And deceased’s son said, “What is the need for these gimmicks now?”

After hearing all this, Firojia had not words to console them. After staying there barely two minutes, he found it better to return and he did so immediately.

Supporters of the MP who ransacked Madhav Nagar Hospital are said to be seen with the MP in the video which went viral on social media on Friday.

Meanwhile, the BJP SC Morcha workers as well as family members got agitated after the death of their corona patient Jitendra Shere who was admitted to Government Madhav Nagar Hospital on Thursday. They created a ruckus and ransacked the hospital. Madhav Nagar police have registered a case for obstruction of government work on the report of the officer in-charge. Police said that Dr Bhojraj Sharma, officer-in-charge of Madhav Nagar Covid-19 Hospital, had filed a complaint mentioning that after the death of a corona infected patient in the hospital, his family members along with Jitendra Kuwal, Anand Khinchi, Vicky and other accomplices created ruckus and vandalised the property of hospital. Government property was also damaged. Video footage is being scanned to identify the accused. A case has been registered under sections 353, 427, 34 of the IPC.