Ujjain: 'Interns serve in Covid-19 wards while doctors earn millions'

Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Noori Khan made a stunning revelation as to how the local administration and the state government are playing with the lives of locals in general and corona patients in particular. At a press conference held in Ujjain on Wednesday, Noori Khan alleged that instead of experienced doctors the local administration has deputed students of various medical colleges at Government Madhav Nagar Hospital.

How will these students, who have been deputed as doctor in-charge, take care of serious patients? she asked.

“Sometimes a serious patient has a window of only 5 to 8 minutes for proper medical intervention and under such circumstances, the patient cannot be left on the ‘expertise’ of students,” she said.

Noori Khan revealed that students had complained to her over the phone that they are interning as practitioners of the Ayurvedic system of medicine but they have been deputed at the Covid-19 ward of the Government Madhav Nagar Hospital.

A year-long internship of Ayurveda doctors comprises practical training of 6 months under their stream and 6 months of training under the Allopathic system, said a student. They are yet to finish their internship, but they were forced to take up duty at Covid ward.

Issuing the audio clip, Noori said that even as the second wave is wreaking havoc in the district the doctors are earning millions of rupees from the confines of their homes while the medical students risking their lives and attending patients at Covid-19 wards.

Noori Khan alleged that the BJP government and its representatives are hiding their failure in managing the pandemic by manipulating crucial figures. There is an acute shortage of beds and oxygen at hospitals, the pandemic is holding the entire district at ransom, but BJP is busy in dirty politics, she added.

City Congress Committee president Mahesh Soni, former MLA Batuk Shankar Joshi and Youth Congress president Bharat Shankar Joshi were present.