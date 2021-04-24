Ujjain: ‘Babus have failed corona patients’

Ujjain: The Congress took the Ujjain’s administration to task alleging that corona patients are not able to access treatment due to inaction of the local officials concerned.

Congress alleged that the second wave of the pandemic is wreaking havoc across the Division but the administration has failed to even ensure smooth supply of crucial medicines and oxygen.

Congress accused the administration of window dressing by holding meetings and making tall claims amid this hour of crisis while the corona patients and their kin are running from pillar to post to get access to basic medical facilities.

Ex-MLA Dr Batuk Shankar Joshi alleged since the corona outbreak; the administration has failed to take any concrete steps till date.

Congress Committee alleged that it conducted a probe which revealed that administration is fooling the people by sheer jugglery and is hiding the ‘real facts.’

He alleged the probe revealed that there are more than 3,500 corona patients in the city of which over 2,000 people are home quarantined. Among them 400 to 500 are serious patients who are not getting treatment due to lack of beds and oxygen at the hospital.

Even the ones who get admission at the hospital are at risk due to lack of facilities, staff and medicines, alleged Dr Joshi.

The local administration has failed to prepare for the second wave of pandemic and government and private hospitals have only 190 ICUs beds, 690 oxygen beds and 28 ventilators for the entire population of the city. At the 155-bed Government Charak Hospital, the patients whose oxygen level is less than 80 per cent are refused admission, he added.

City Congress Committee president Mahesh Soni said the country is struggling to contain the second wave of coronavirus and this is not the time for politics.

He demanded that the administration should not follow the dictates of a particular party unilaterally.

He declared that everyone should pitch in and work together in solidarity.

“We demand that the administration should convene an all-party meeting to chalk out a strategy to deal with the pandemic,” he declared.

Meeting

To formulate a strategy to curb corona in the district, the District Congress Committee (urban and rural) met on Saturday at party’s headquarters at Rajeev Bhavan, Ksheer Sagar. Ex-MLA Dr Batuk Shankar Joshi, City Congress Committee president Mahesh Soni, District Congress Committee president Kamal Patel, Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Chetan Yadav, Jitendra Tilkar and Jitendra Goyal were present.