Ujjain: Herbal colours sale in GGPGC

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An exhibition-cum-sale of self-made eco-friendly Holi colours was organised by the students of the Department of Chemistry and Pharma Chemistry and Business Incubation Centre ‘SYNERGY’ of Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) under the Earn While Learn Scheme.

The programme was inaugurated by the principal of the college, Dr HL Anijwal, who said that the research and development done by the pharma students in developing the herbal Holi colours with the use of different flowers is praiseworthy. College staff including Dr Rashmi Bhargava, Dr Samina Qureshi, Dr GD Agarwal, Dr Neha Tripathi, Dharmesh Rathore and Kajal Pandey were present in the programme. The staff and students purchased the products and praised the gentle aroma and quality of the colours.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 09:57 AM IST