Ujjain: Firing incident amid lockdown stirs locals

Ujjain: A firing incident during the lockdown on Friday evening in Freeganj area of the Madhav Nagar police station has left the city dwellers in shock.

While policemen were busy closing shops after clamping of weekend lockdown across the state, miscreants opened fire on the youth, in front of Madha Nagar Hospital, allegedly over an old rivalry.

The onlookers were shell shocked after the incident. Police said that one Ayush alias Bachcha opened fire at Lokesh (22) alias Kaju son of Ramchandra Thakur, resident of Kirti Nagar, with a pistol in front of APM Chambers opposite Government Madhav Nagar Hospital at around 6.15 pm. The bullet hit Lokesh in the stomach.

After being shot Lokesh fled the spot on his bike and reached Dargah Mandi intersection via Zero Point Over-bridge and fell unconscious on the road.

A crowd gathered around him. Many even started shooting a video using their mobile phones. A video of the injured Lokesh lying on the road in a pool of blood has gone viral. He is seen pleading with the crowd to take him to the hospital, to no avail. Video shows that the onlookers interacting with him. After being informed, police reached the spot and rushed him to the district hospital, from where he was referred to Indore.

Old rivalry

The sound of firearm created panic among the people in the vicinity of Madhav Nagar Hospital. An aide accompanied the attacker Ayush and they both fled together, said onlookers. Lokesh also had a company of a youth who was on another bike. As soon as the bullet hit Lokesh the other person fled on his bike. Madhav Nagar police have seized the bike and are probing the incident. ASP Amarendra Singh claimed that it is a matter of old rivalry. The accused had fired shot two, one of which hit him in the stomach, he added.