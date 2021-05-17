Ujjain: Fear and anxiety basic reasons of hypertension, says Vikram University VU Akhilesh Kumar Pandey

Ujjain: Vikram University vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey on Monday attributed tension to anxiousness and fear. “Tension leads to release to negative hormones in human body. These hormones cause various diseases,” he said.
He was speaking at the inauguration of week-long online national awareness programme on Monday. This event was jointly organised by Government Kalidas Girls College’s botany department and Vikram University’s School of Studies in Microbiology. The VC also said that science has made rapid progress. While vaccine for small pox was developed after years of hard work, Covid vaccine was readied in a remarkably short time.
The inaugural session was chaired by Higher Education department’s additional director Dr RC Jatwa. Commending the effort, he said that such events were the need of the hour and would create awareness in villages battling Covid pandemic. Stating that hyper-tension and diseases go hand in hand, he said that the programme would be helpful in management of diseases in villages.
Programme coordinator Dr Harish Vyas explained hypertension and its management for disease-free and happy life. He said that gratitude, positive attitude, communication with family members and friends, development of hobbies, deep breathing, exercise, meditation and nutritious balanced diet are crucial for mitigation and management of hypertension during this pandemic.
It was announced that a scholarship would be started from this session in Government Kalidas Girls College by principal Prof Mahesh Sharma in memory of his son Rishi Sharma (enbgineer), who passed away due to corona recently.
The theme of the webinar is “Health and Environmental Awareness Programme 2021 (HEAP–2021). It aims at creating awareness in students, teachers and general public regarding various issues. The first day of the programme focused on causes and management of hypertension. The themes of second and third day would be vaccination and Covid –19, respectively, which are current issues. Tomorrow on vaccination day there will be lectures by Dr Vipin Porwal, diabetologist and Dr Alka Vyas, microbiologist. The theme of fourth day will be immune boosting plants, while the themes of fifth and sixth days will be endangered species and biodiversity, respectively.
The objective is to provide authentic knowledge to the public so that myths and confusion regarding health and environmental issues are eliminated. In this programme lectures in easy language would be delivered by professors, doctors, scientists and various subject experts.
On the first day itself, there was enthusiastic response from participants and there were over 200 registrations. Prof Sudha Shrivastava delivered the welcome speech. Dr Harish Vyas and Dr Alka Vyas coordinated the proceedings of the inaugural day while Prof Sharma proposed a vote of thanks.
