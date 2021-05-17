Ujjain: Fear and anxiety basic reasons of hypertension, says Vikram University VU Akhilesh Kumar Pandey

Ujjain: Vikram University vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey on Monday attributed tension to anxiousness and fear. “Tension leads to release to negative hormones in human body. These hormones cause various diseases,” he said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of week-long online national awareness programme on Monday. This event was jointly organised by Government Kalidas Girls College’s botany department and Vikram University’s School of Studies in Microbiology. The VC also said that science has made rapid progress. While vaccine for small pox was developed after years of hard work, Covid vaccine was readied in a remarkably short time.

The inaugural session was chaired by Higher Education department’s additional director Dr RC Jatwa. Commending the effort, he said that such events were the need of the hour and would create awareness in villages battling Covid pandemic. Stating that hyper-tension and diseases go hand in hand, he said that the programme would be helpful in management of diseases in villages.