Ujjain: ‘Covid Care Centre’ sealed in Rishi Nagar

Ujjain: Administration on Sunday raided a residence which was being used illegally to treat a corona patient.

Tehsildar Abhishek Sharma had received a complaint that Covid-19 patients are being treated at house number F-48 of Rishi Nagar area.

A probe revealed that the house belongs to Ravindra Singh Thakur and his wife Manisha Singh is an ANM in a private hospital.

On Sunday, when the tehsildar reached the spot, and found both the patient and Thakur in the house.

When questioned, Thakur clarified that there is no place of home isolation at the friend’s house. Therefore, he is treating him by keeping him at his home. All paraphernalia for treatment including equipment fitted with oxygen cylinders were also found in Thakur’s house.

Tehsildar fiercely reprimanded Thakur for his careless attitude. He told him that it is mandatory to follow the Covid-19 protocol.

People around you can get infected due to your carelessness. In such a situation it would be extremely difficult to control the epidemic, he said.

On Sharma’s behest the Ujjain Municipal Corporation officials installed barricades in front of Thakur’s house. Thakur has been served notice under Section 188 of the IPC. A poster declaring the presence of Covid-19 patient was also pasted on the house.