Ujjain: City logs 5,618 new cases of corona in a month

Ujjain: The district logged 41 deaths due to corona in April 2021.

It recorded 6,753 new cases of corona in April, 2021, out of which 5,618 patients are from Ujjain City.

In the Ujjain Division: Ghattia logged 68 cases of corona, Tarana 374 cases, Mahidpur 183 cases, Barnagar 329 cases, Khachrod 30 cases and Nagda logged 151 cases.

A total of 43,472 people underwent corona test while 4,333 people returned home after recovering from the Covid infection.

The active cases were 793 on April 1 which increased to 3,155 on April 30.

The rate of positive cases in the district was 18 per cent on April 30.

On Friday, 20 students and 10 teachers tested positive. An entire family in Indira Nagar tested positive. Azad Nagar, which remained untouched by corona, is also slowly coming on its radar as it is now logging news cases daily. On Friday too, 2 members of a family, 82-year-old woman and 56-year-old man, tested positive in the area.

New patients include railway staff, LIC agent, government servants, lawyer, tent house owner, medical store owner, journalist, PHED employees, professor, college workers, MPEB personnel, bank employees and a paan vendor.

VAXSCENE

After a break of two days, a huge crowd was seen at the vaccination centres which have been started for 45 plus from Saturday. Vaccination is underway in Atirikt Vishwa Bank Colony, Sanjay Nagar School, Jiwajiganj, B Sc Nursing College, Chhatri Chowk Dispensary, Panvasa School, Ambedkar Manglik Bhawan, Government School Nanakheda and Police Lines Hospital in the city. People started queuing-up at these centers from 8 am. District vaccination officer Dr KC Parmar said that the vaccination remained suspended on April 29 and 30. Vaccination is also underway at Municipal Corporation Chhatri Chowk and Municipal Corporation Agar Road. Meanwhile, thousands of people who visited the ward-wide vaccination centres were left high and dry as due to the reason of the state the