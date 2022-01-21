Ujjain Covid-19 Update: 188 from city among 204 test corona positive, 1,617 under treatment

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city reported 188 new cases among the 204 people who tested positive for corona across the district on Thursday.

As per the corona health bulletin released by local administration at 11 pm on Thursday, a total of 204 people tested corona-positive in the district. Among the new patients, 188 are from the city while Tarna reported 3 cases. Nagda reported 1 case, Mahidpur reported 1 case while 1 person tested positive in Ghattiya.

The number of people who are under treatment for corona in the district has gone up to 1,617. As of today, 1,596 corona patients out of 1,617 are under home isolation. The tally of Ujjain has gone up to 21,385 and the toll is 171.

As per health bulletin, out of 2,184 samples, 204 cases of corona positive patient were reported from Ujjain. No cases were reported from, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tajpur tehsil.

The experts here have expressed concerns about the rise in number of positivity rate, which is now 9.34%.

Samples of 6,14,324 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 19,597.

VACCINATION

A total of 4063 people were vaccinated in the district on Thursday. So far 15,96,368 and 14,48,359 people have been administered the first and second dose of anti-corona vaccine, respectively.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:53 AM IST