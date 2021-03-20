Ujjain: Congress observes ‘Save Democracy, Save Constitution Day’

Ujjain: Congress leaders on the anniversary of the toppling of the Congress government in the state observed ‘Save Democracy Save Constitution Day’ and took out Loktantra Samman Rally in the city on Saturday. The Congress party members assembled at Gandhi Balodhyan at Kshir-Sagar and took out the rally after garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

On March 20, 2020, Kamal Nath tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh after losing the wafer thin majority in the state Assembly. The political coup precipitated after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP and amid allegations of poaching and horse trading 22 MLAs of Congress, who alleged loyalty to Scandia, followed suit. Congress marked the anniversary of the ‘murder of democracy’ by observing Save Democracy, Save Constitution Day. The Congress leaders took out - Tiranga Yatra - and paid floral tribute at statue of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar. The programmes were organised by Congress units in all district headquarters in the state.

The rally in the city reached Tower Chowk via Kanthal square, Naisda, Doulatganj, Malipura, Dewasgate and Chamundamata Square. Initially the party workers followed Covid directives but soon they, district Congress head Mahesh Soni, were seen flouting all Covid norms including wearing masks and social distancing. his speech Soni accused the BJP of murdering democracy.