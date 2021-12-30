Ujjain: Child 'rescued' from Mahakal temple to be handed over to parents

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The National Commission for Protection of Childís Rights (NCPCR) team on Sunday sent a child to the Children's observation Centre. The move was termed as a case of mistaken identity.

On Sunday afternoon, one Sapna Nayak, 11, daughter of Rajesh Nayak, who is a resident of Devta Colony, went to fetch a Tiffin box at her auntís shop, which is located outside Mahakal Temple premises.

A team of NCPCR was visiting the temple premises, when her aunt was away from the shop. Mahakaleshwar temple has been selected as a child-friendly zone out of 50 prominent religious places to prevent child beggary.

The rescue team mistook Sapna as a victim of child exploitation and sent her away to Children's observation Centre. Sapna kept wailing but officers didn't pay heed to her. She later contacted her grandmother. Her kin submitted an application to the collector and visited her.

On Wednesday, the administration ordered that be Sapna handed over to her parents. She was not released till noon on Wednesday.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 09:18 AM IST