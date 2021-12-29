First in Madhya Pradesh: All beneficiaries get both doses of anti-corona jabs in Agar Malwa

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Amid fear of rise in Omicron cases and the third wave of pandemic, Agar Malwa district has become the first district in Madhya Pradesh to vaccinate the 18-plus population with both the doses of anti-Corona jabs.

The local administration and health department heaved a sigh of relief as vaccination could help ward off the third wave to a large extent.

District vaccination officer Rajesh Gupta said that a total of 8,36,615 doses of corona vaccine were administered in Agar district, out of which 4,41,949 first and 4,41,666 of the second dose have been vaccinated.

Gupta claimed that all eligible beneficiaries in the district have been vaccinated with both the doses of vaccine.

He said that under the leadership of collector Awadhesh Kumar Sharma and district medical officer Samandar Singh Malviya, the first Roko Toko campaign was started and health department teams were deployed across the town. The team made passersby aware of importance of vaccination.

The health workers also visited every door in rural and urban areas to ensure 100 % vaccination.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 10:29 PM IST