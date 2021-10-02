Ujjain: Atal Tinkering Lab set-up in Stanford International School

Ujjain: To serve as a world-class innovation hub, start-up businesses and other self-employment activities in technology-driven areas, Atal Tinkering Lab was launched at Stanford International School on Friday.

Vikram University vice-chancellor professor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey inaugurated the lab. He said that Ujjain has been the centre of time-calculation and science so the burden of dual responsibility is on the teachers here to mentor many Varaha Mihirs by integrating technical and artistry among the students.

Special guest neurologist Dr Rupesh Khatri said that the objective of this scheme is to foster curiosity, creativity and imagination in young minds and inculcate skills such as design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning, physical computing, rapid calculations and measurements.

Establishment of the lab owes it to efforts of Stanford International School director Katyan Mishra, Jaya Mishra, principal Sadhna Walia, vice- principal Vikas Joshi, coordinator Tarannum Kothari and all faculties. Atul Patidar will be the director of this lab.

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) has been set up at NITI Aayog to foster curiosity and innovation among young minds. AIM is establishing Atal Tinkering Labs across the country for students between grade 6th to 12th. The lab is equipped with the latest emerging technologies such as electronics, IoT (Internet of Things), 3D printing, Robotics, etc. AIM is collaborating with relevant stakeholders and has created relevant learning modules on above topics to be leveraged by schools.

ALSO READ Ujjain: Government Model School holds contests to mark National Science Day

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 12:44 AM IST