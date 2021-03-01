Ujjain: Government Model School holds contests to mark National Science Day

Ujjain: To mark National Science Day the Government Model School, Ghattiya, held science lectures, essay writing and presentations contests.

Students participated in the essay writing on the topic “Our Indian Scientists are our Pride” and presented it. The participants of the contests explained the importance of Sir CV Raman’s life and work.

A teacher Ishwar Mehta gave a talk about the scientific basis of ancient glorious traditions, how sage and muni and the best of ancient times lived life in scientific way.

Teacher in-charge of Science Club Rajesh Rathore said that today life is incomplete without science. There is science behind every incident, from getting up in the morning to sleeping at night. There is a scientific reason behind all events which we all should know about, so we should adopt scientific approach. By doing so, we will be able to do new innovations in the future and make the country and society proud, he added.

The programme was chaired by the principal in-charge Ramesh Kurup. He said that today is the age of science so we all should contribute towards making the country and society better by using science and technology. Student Lakhan Bairagi expressed the vote of thanks.