Ujjain: 8 from city among nine test positive

By FP News Service

As per the health bulletin issued at 9.20 pm, barring two tehsils, no corona cases were reported from other 5 tehsils of Ujjain that is Mahidpur, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar and Taranas.

Morning walkers including couples though some of them without face masks moving on Kothi Road during morning walk in Ujjain on Tuesday.
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With 9 people testing corona positive on Tuesday, the tally reached 19,090. As per the health bulletin issued at 9.20 pm, barring two tehsils, no corona cases were reported from other 5 tehsils of Ujjain that is Mahidpur, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar and Taranas.

Out of 1,564 sample reports, 8 people from the city and 1 person from Nagda tested positive for corona. All of them are symptomatic. The toll is 171. Overall, 35 active corona patients are under treatment as of Tuesday. Samples of 3,46,724 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 4 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona patients has gone up to 18,884.

