Ujjain: ‘Changes in bye-laws will devalue tradition of Mahakal’s purohits’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakaleshwar Mandir Purohit Samiti (MMPS) have registered their dissent against any tweaking in bye-laws through which the Mahakaleshwar Temple is being governed for decades.

The Mahakaleshwar Mandir Purohit Samiti (MMPS) has urged the collector-cum-ex-officio chairman of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) not to change the bye-laws as, “The proposed amendments in the bye-laws will devalue the Purohit traditions.”

MMPS patron Pt Radhe Shyam Shastri and president Pt Ashok Sharma in a letter to the MTMC chairman said that the 22 Purohits enlisted in the MTMC owe their post to the hereditary tradition enshrined in the bye-laws.

The bye-laws were made to support the traditions, rules and regulations. However, the present MTMC is engaged in amending these bye-laws and to degrade the decorum of Purohits, they complained.

According to MMPS functionaries, the 22 official Purohits use to perform their work as per the definition and work prescribed under Section 3 (T) of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Act.

Accordingly, they use to guide the visitors and devotees in performing poojan, archana and abhishek in the temple.

“But efforts are being made to redefine the works and designation of Purohits so as to fulfill vested interests of some persons,” they maintained.