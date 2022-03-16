Ujjain: 10 Central Jail guards reach public hearing to narrate grievances against jail superintendent

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): It is difficult to even guess the magnitude of the drug business that is flourishing in Central Jail, Bhairavgarh, because this time in the weekly public hearing at Brihaspati Bhavan on Tuesday, along with the general public, about 10 jail guards reached the collector with their pain.

The guards alleged that Jail Superintendent Usha Raj transfers them every other month to tehsil jails, due to which their children's education suffers and the family is also troubled. There are also such guards in jails who are posted at the same place for 20-20 years and are in the home district. Along with this, drug trafficking is also at its peak in the jail, which is not hidden from anyone. A prisoner who was addicted to drugs attacked a guard on March 2, and the matter was complained to the jail superintendent, but till now the case has not been registered against the prisoner.

The guards said that if they raise their voice, they are transferred as punishment as a result of which they have reached the public hearing seeking justice. Collector Asheesh Singh took the whole matter seriously and told them to send the ASP and ADM to jail to understand the matter and assured the guards of a fair investigation.

Jail Superintendent Usha Raj said that at present there is no set up in the jail for transfer. There is an order from Bhopal headquarters that the guards should be sent from Ujjain jail to Barnagar jail. Following this order, the guards are sent and brought back to run the system from time to time. The jail superintendent alleged that the guards, who reached to complain, are the people who smuggle drugs and for this reason they were transferred from Ujjain. The jail superintendent said that the complainants also beat up the prisoners. “How did these people approach the collector with complaints without permission? They will have to answer in writing,” she added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:41 AM IST