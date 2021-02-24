Two sold govt land in Sanwer





Indore: Police registered a case on Wednesday night against two people who allegedly sold government land stating it their own property.

Police said Sandeep Yadav of Pardeshipura area complained against Pawan Dabi and Mukesh Dabi.

Police said that Sandeep came in contact with the accused in 2019. They had a deal of Rs 16 lakh for the land in the Sanwer area. Sandeep paid them Rs 1.5 lakh and asked them for a notary of property. The accused were unable to provide original documents of the land and made excuses to Sandeep. Even, after 10 months of the deal when Sandeep did not get the documents, he asked for the cash. When they failed to deliver, he lodged a ploice plaint.



Man wooed women with loans, sold ovens



Indore: A case was registered against a man for allegedly cheating 25 women in the name of providing them with loans in Tukoganj area on Wednesday night. Police said the complainant woman, Anu Omkar complained against one Nitin Yadav. Police said the accused ran an office in the Tukoganj area where he sold microwave ovens. He had told them that they would get loans if they purchased microwave ovens from him.

He sold the ovens for Rs 4,000 to each woman. After selling all the ovens, the man downed his shutter and fled. He also switched off his phone and is on the run. Reportedly the oven's price is Rs 3,500.