Timings Of Several Trains Changed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Railways has changed the arrival and departure of the various trains, currently being operated from the city railway station. The change will be effective on October 1.

Train arriving early - Train no. 11703 Rewa-Mhow Express to arrive Indore railway station 10 minutes early at 14.20 and depart at 14.30 hours. Train no. 19308 Chhandigarh-Indore will arrive to the city 15 minutes early at 15.05 hours. Train no. 20918 Puri-Indore Humsafar Exp will arrive 15 minutes early at 5.25 hours. Train no. 12974 Jaipur-Indore will reach 10 minutes early at 6.30 hours. Train no. 19314 Patna-Indore Express will reach 10 minutes early at 14.30. train No. 19322 and Patna-Indore will reach 10 minutes early at 14.30 hours.

Trains arriving late - Train no. 19323 Mhow-Bhopal Intercity express will arrive at the city railway station 5 minutes late at 6.35 hours and depart at 6.40 hours.

Trains that will leave late -Train no. 12962 Indore-Mumbai Central Avantika Express will now depart 5 minutes late at 17.45 hours. Train no. 19315 Indore-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) will depart 15 minutes late at 17.55 hours.

