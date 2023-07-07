Three Delhi Men Who Duped 2,000 People Of ₹10 Cr In Police Net

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch arrested three men from Delhi on Thursday for duping over 2000 people all over the country to the tune of Rs 10 crore, in the name of helping the victims redeem reward points given by banks.

According to officials they have recovered 62 mobile phone SIM cards, 6 mobile phones, and a laptop from the accused.

DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal said that Ritesh Hirve and Jitendra of the city had lodged a complaint that they had received a phone call from a person who posed as a bank official and said that they were going to help in redeeming reward points. Then the accused sent a fake website of a bank which made the victims trust them, and share their OTP with the accused and they were duped of Rs 24,311 and Rs 46,600 respectively. A case under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC was registered by the crime branch.

After investigation, the crime branch team arrested accused Ritesh Kumar from West Delhi, a permanent resident of Bareli in UP, Kunal Mishra of West Delhi and Jitendra Shoukin of New Delhi in connection with the same.

During questioning, the accused allegedly informed the police that the accused had made phone calls to the complainants by posing as bank officers. Later, the accused sent the complainants a link www.myrblcard.co.in/myrewards . The complainants had shared the CVVs and OTPs received in their bank accounts. Accused Ritesh Kumar used to develop websites and Kunal and Jitendra Shoukin used to contact the people by posing as bank officers and used to send the links to the victims after gaining their trust.

Crime branch officers came to know that accused Ritesh Kumar is a software developer and he had created 28 domains of fake websites of the banks which they were using to dupe the people.

