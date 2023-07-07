Indore: Civic Body Officials Told To Remain On Toes For Water Plus And Swachh Surveys

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh on Thursday asked civic body officials to be ready for the Water Plus survey and Swachh Survekshan as central teams can arrive any day.

Singh said this to officials during a review meeting at the city bus office on Thursday.

She instructed them to ensure arrangements for all CTPTs, urinals, community toilets, civil works, electrical works, water supply systems, dustbins, vending machines, cleanliness, etc in the city.

She also gave instructions to compulsorily cover all water structures in the city with green mesh and set up Nirmalya Kunds for depositing worship material near water structures.

Singh asked all the zonal officers and building officers to ensure that the water structures in their respective zone areas are as per the parameters fixed in the Water Plus survey.

Instructions were also given to remove red spots (due to spiting of gutka) in the residential and commercial areas of the city and ensure that cleanliness level is maintained in the city.

She also directed civic body officials to inspect toilets located in the city's tourist and religious places and parks and to make necessary cleaning and other arrangements.

Singh asked all building officers and building inspectors to ensure that under-construction buildings are covered with green mesh and debris and construction materials is not seen lying on the road.