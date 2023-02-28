THIRSTY KYA IN INDORE? Spot 107 water purifiers, take home 51k reward: Congress

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a jibe at the poor conditions of water purifiers installed by Indore Municipal Corporation, city

Congress leaders have announced a reward of Rs 51,000 on finding the claimed 107 purifier machines installed by the civic body at various parts of the city.

Congress leaders said that Indore Municipal Corporation and Indore Smart City Development Ltd had claimed to install 107 water purifiers and chillers across the city with the aim to provide chilled water to the citizens during summer.

“A contract of Rs 5 crore was given to the contractor company for maintaining the water purifiers for five years but most of them are defuct while many were not installed at the places the officials claimed,” city Congress spokesperson Sanjay Bakliwal and Johar Manpurwala said.

They said that they will allot a reward of Rs 51000 to the person who can find all the 107 purifiers in working condition in the next seven days.

“It was a scam done by Indore Municipal Corporation for installing water purifiers to replace the city's peaus (water huts) at 107 places. We have visited all the places where IMC had claimed to have installed the machines, as per the list provided by the officials, and didn’t find many of the purifiers at the said place or were running out of order,” Manpurwala said adding “With increasing temperature, people are facing trouble in getting chilled drinking water. Government should investigate the matter and must take action against the responsible officials involved in embezzlement of public money.”