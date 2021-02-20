​​ ​​ ​The Pi quiz, cultural events held at IIM-Indore's Atharv '20 on day two​

Indore

IIM Indore witnessed huge enthusiasm from the participants virtually from across the nation on the second day of Atharv '20 on Saturday.​​

Besides cultural events, the second day also saw the first rounds of The Pi quiz, where 60 of the country's brightest young minds competed, negotiated, and battled in mind-boggling games based on the foundation of Game Theory.

The Fashion Show Vanity, was judged by Nishi Bhardwaj, Miss Earth India 2018; Cicero was judged by Madhu Jain, Director of the IIFL Foundation; and Imperium- was judged by Ganesh Balakrishnan (Co-founder, Flatheads) and Ishang Jawa (Partner, BCG). Participants attended enthralling workshops: the first one by Gaurav Sethia from Kautilya Academy, wherein he introduced them to various writing dynamics and the second workshop by Utkarsh Gupta, founder of Daurcom, which enlightened them to the intricacies of branding.