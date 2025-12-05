MP News: High Court Allows Candidate’s Interview Despite Missed Hard Copy Deadline | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted interim relief to a candidate whose application for the post of assistant director, Gramodhyog (Technical) had been rejected for the late submission of hard copy documents.

A division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Binod Kumar Dwivedi passed the order on a petition filed by Chetan Prajapat.

The appellant had challenged the decision of a single bench which earlier dismissed his petition, upholding the recruitment authority’s rejection of his candidature. His documents were physically submitted on September 5, 2023, while the deadline was July 26, 2023.

Online submission was made in time, says applicant

Prajapat’s counsel argued that the applicant completed the online application process on July 16, 2023, well within the stipulated cut-off for online submissions. He maintained that hard copy submission was only an additional mode of filing documents and should not disqualify him since his online filing met the deadline.

Court issues notice, permits interview appearance

Recognising the urgency - with interviews scheduled for December 8, 2025 the court issued notice to State government and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), granting temporary permission for the appellant to appear in the interview.

However, the court clarified that the interview appearance will not create any right in his favour, his result will not be declared without prior permission of the court, and the interim order remains subject to the final outcome of the appeal.