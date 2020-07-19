'Sunday Lockdown' in Indore: City wears a deserted look, only essential services functional

Corona created an outcry in the state capital. The virus infection broke all previous records in Indore when as many as 129 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in Madhya Pradesh's worst hit district to 6,035, an official said on Sunday.

There has been a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state's industrial hub during the last 10 days.

Pressing the panic button over sudden surge in the COVID-19 cases, district administration imposed the 'Sunday Lockdow' for the second time. The city wore a deserted look, with only emergency services being functional. The city observed a curfew on Sunday. Only essential and emergency services were allowed to be operational.

According to official figures, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district crossed the 5,000-mark on July 8. In the last 10 days, about 1,000 new cases have been added.

The health department estimates that the coronavirus outbreak in the district may reach its peak later this month or early August.

An analysis of the data showed the COVID-19 mortality in the district was 4.84 per cent on Sunday morning, higher than the national average of 2.49 per cent.

The fatality rate in Indore has been higher than the national average since a long time.