 MP News: Ahead Of Basant Panchami, District Officials Meet Hindu, Muslim Leaders In Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Ahead Of Basant Panchami, District Officials Meet Hindu, Muslim Leaders In Dhar

MP News: Ahead Of Basant Panchami, District Officials Meet Hindu, Muslim Leaders In Dhar

Later, representatives from the Muslim community, including City Qazi Waqar Sadiq and Congress leader Mujeeb Qureshi, presented their views. They said that the 2003 ASI order should be followed and that the Muslim community would offer prayers in limited numbers, peacefully and symbolically, while

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Ahead Of Basant Panchami, District Officials Meet Hindu, Muslim Leaders In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Administrative officials and representatives from both Hindu and Muslim communities held a discussion ahead of the Basant Panchami,  at Dhar Circuit House  on Monday.

Indore Commissioner Sudama Khade and Indore IG Anurag visited Dhar and met representatives of both communities to discuss the upcoming festival.

Read Also
Indore News: Rooftop Solar Generates Power Worth ₹24 Crore Every Month In Malwa-Nimar
article-image

Representatives of the Bhoj Utsav Committee, including Ashok Jain and Vishwas Pandey, said that continuous prayers would be held at Bhojshala on Basant Panchami, from sunrise to sunset, with no compromise with the schedule. They reiterated the Hindu community’s determination to hold uninterrupted prayers throughout the day.

Later, representatives from the Muslim community, including City Qazi Waqar Sadiq and Congress leader Mujeeb Qureshi, presented their views. They said that the 2003 ASI order should be followed and that the Muslim community would offer prayers in limited numbers, peacefully and symbolically, while

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police EOW Launches Probe Into ₹34.75 Crore Diamond Fraud, Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi Named
Mumbai Police EOW Launches Probe Into ₹34.75 Crore Diamond Fraud, Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi Named
'Civic Sense Died In India': Man Caught Urinating On Delhi Metro Platform, Fled Unapologetically Once Caught On Camera
'Civic Sense Died In India': Man Caught Urinating On Delhi Metro Platform, Fled Unapologetically Once Caught On Camera
'Kabhi Nahi Sudhrenga': Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Littered Hours After Inaugural Run
'Kabhi Nahi Sudhrenga': Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Littered Hours After Inaugural Run
India To Play Next ODI Series In 175 Days Against England Following Home Series Loss Vs New Zealand
India To Play Next ODI Series In 175 Days Against England Following Home Series Loss Vs New Zealand

maintaining law and order

After discussions, the administration assured that dialogue with both communities is ongoing and a solution will be reached. Officials too reiterated their commitment to maintain peace in Dhar and urged both sides against spreading misleading information on social media. 

The administration is fully vigilant and prepared for Basant Panchami, although the final ASI order is still awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Ahead Of Basant Panchami, District Officials Meet Hindu, Muslim Leaders In Dhar
MP News: Ahead Of Basant Panchami, District Officials Meet Hindu, Muslim Leaders In Dhar
MP News: Supreme Court Rejects Minister Vijay Shah Apology, Pulls Up State Government Over Delay In...
MP News: Supreme Court Rejects Minister Vijay Shah Apology, Pulls Up State Government Over Delay In...
Indore News: Bleeding Traffic Cop Alleges Kanadiya Police Apathy After Stone Attack
Indore News: Bleeding Traffic Cop Alleges Kanadiya Police Apathy After Stone Attack
MP News: Kuan Residents Up In Arms Over Rampant Illegal Liquor Sale In Thikri
MP News: Kuan Residents Up In Arms Over Rampant Illegal Liquor Sale In Thikri
MP News: Ensure Water Drawn From Gandhi Sagar Dam For Ratlam Is As Per Rules; MP Sudhir Gupta To...
MP News: Ensure Water Drawn From Gandhi Sagar Dam For Ratlam Is As Per Rules; MP Sudhir Gupta To...