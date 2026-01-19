MP News: Ahead Of Basant Panchami, District Officials Meet Hindu, Muslim Leaders In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Administrative officials and representatives from both Hindu and Muslim communities held a discussion ahead of the Basant Panchami, at Dhar Circuit House on Monday.

Indore Commissioner Sudama Khade and Indore IG Anurag visited Dhar and met representatives of both communities to discuss the upcoming festival.

Representatives of the Bhoj Utsav Committee, including Ashok Jain and Vishwas Pandey, said that continuous prayers would be held at Bhojshala on Basant Panchami, from sunrise to sunset, with no compromise with the schedule. They reiterated the Hindu community’s determination to hold uninterrupted prayers throughout the day.

Later, representatives from the Muslim community, including City Qazi Waqar Sadiq and Congress leader Mujeeb Qureshi, presented their views. They said that the 2003 ASI order should be followed and that the Muslim community would offer prayers in limited numbers, peacefully and symbolically, while

maintaining law and order

After discussions, the administration assured that dialogue with both communities is ongoing and a solution will be reached. Officials too reiterated their commitment to maintain peace in Dhar and urged both sides against spreading misleading information on social media.

The administration is fully vigilant and prepared for Basant Panchami, although the final ASI order is still awaited.