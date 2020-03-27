Stay away from family: IG Vivek Sharma to cops to prevent coronavirus spread

Indore: Inspector-General of Police Vivek Sharma urged his force deployed in the field during curfew to stay away from their families to avoid possible spread of coronavirus. Cops in the forefront have an important role in dealing with the corona menace.

During their routine duties and especially the officers or employees of the police department are much more likely to be infected with the corona virus than other departments. The families of police personnel are confined to their respective houses and quarters during the lockdown, but when the policemen reach home after their rigorous duties, there is a storng possiblity of infecting their families. IG requested his men not to go home after duty and they should live at any designated place which has been earmarked by the police department to maintain social distancing.

IG Sharma has also instructed the policemen that they should wash their uniform in boiling water and wash it properly so that it can "cleanse" the same. Also, fumigation or sanitization of department buildings, police stations and vehicles should be done.

Along with this, a team led by ASP Guruprasad Parashar has been formed and WhatsApp numbers were also given to each police officer or employees so that any problem can be brought to this cell, which will solve the problem in 24 hours. Essential items like milk, fruits, vegetables and grocery would be distributed to their houses also.

A place is being identified for each police station where the policemen can stay conveniently after their duties. In this manner, IG too has been staying in a separate residence, away from his family members. Many police officers have followed this. The police department will require the facilities of living/eating of its officers and their family members.