 Shocker! Two In Indore Embrace Death, 'The Ultimate Truth'
Class 11 student jumps off from 5th floor, writes "death is a universal truth which we have to accept and move on" in suicide note.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 07:49 AM IST
article-image
Deceased Vinayak Sharma | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two individuals—a class 11 student and a 30-year-old man—committed suicide in separate incidents in the city, leaving behind similar suicide notes, both saying that "death is the ultimate truth."

In the first incident, a 17-year-old boy took his life by jumping from the fifth floor of his hostel under MIG police station limits on Saturday morning. He left a suicide note apologizing to his family and stating that "death is a universal truth which we have to accept and move on." The incident took place around 6:30 a.m. at a boy's hostel in the Press Complex area.

MIG police station in-charge, Manish Lodha, identified the deceased as Vinayak (17), son of Vinod Mishra, a native of Maihar. Vinayak was a student at Barfani Academy in Indore. His sister, Simran, who works in a private company, lived on the third floor of the same hostel. Hostel staff found him lying in the parking lot, with blood oozing from his head. He was rushed to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Preliminary investigations suggest that Vinayak had been suffering from depression, which led him to take this tragic step.

He Took Off His Slippers a Foot Away from the Boundary Wall and Jumped

Vinayak had only been living in the hostel for a month, according to his fellow hostel mates. He was generally quiet and did not interact much with others. His routine included practicing yoga on the roof every morning. On Saturday, after his yoga session, he removed his slippers a foot away from the boundary wall and jumped from the roof.

A Colourful Suicide Note with Emojis

Vinayak's suicide note was written in a colorful way, using three different colored pens, and he even drew emojis. His note read:
"Sorry Soo Sorry I Am Sorry... I Am Very Very Extremely Sorry... Please for God's Sake Forgive me Everyone... Death is a universal truth. We have to accept it and just move on. Let's make a bright future. Health is wealth. I am not a normal child."

Man Hangs Self After Writing "Mahakal is Calling"

Deceased Amit Rathore

Deceased Amit Rathore | FP Photo

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man committed suicide at his home in the Chhatripura police station area on Saturday morning. He texted his brother on WhatsApp before taking the step, stating that Lord Mahakal was calling him and that death was the solution to all his miseries.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Amit Rathore, a resident of Samajwadi Indira Nagar. His elder brother, Ravi, shared that he was asleep when he received a message from Amit around 5:30 a.m. In the message, Amit said that Lord Mahakal had told him that death was the solution to his suffering and that Mahakal was calling him. When his mother woke up around 6 a.m., she found Amit hanging. Amit worked as a typist in a local shop.

