Shocker! Car Lands 20 Feet High, Sheraton Grand Palace Hotel Manager Dies In Indore

Bizzare! Car Lands 20 Feet High, Hotel Manager Dies In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre accident, an SUV jumped around 20 feet to sit on top of a house and perilously hung between two poles in the Nipania area after demolishing the walls of three houses. The driver of the SUV was killed. In other accidents in the city, four other people lost their lives in three separate accidents including two siblings in a devastating night on the roads of the city.

In a weird accident, a speeding car hung between a house shed and two electricity poles after crashing through the boundary walls of three houses, resulting in the death of Sheraton Grand Palace hotel manager. Whoever passed through the road was surprised how the car hung between the electric poles and the house.

Deceased Sheraton Grand Palace hotel manager | FP Photo

The incident occurred in Nipaniya Kankar at 3:10 am on Friday night under Lasudia police station limits when the manager was returning to his place from the hotel. The impact of the accident was so severe that both the electric poles bent and the driver died on the spot. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Manish Tiwari (36), a native of Chhapra in Bihar who was staying in the Nipaniya area.

He was a manager at Sheraton Grand Palace hotel and had joined seven months ago. Additional DCP Amrendra Singh said that the overspeeding car struck two electric poles and landed on one of house’s shed after bending the poles.

An eyewitness Amar Tripathi said he was shocked to see the car's condition. After breaking through the boundary walls, the car hung between a neighbour's house and two poles. The speed of the car would be more than 120 km/h, with loud music playing inside.

He claimed that he called for an ambulance, but no one answered the calls. It took 45 minutes for the ambulance to reach the spot. By then, Manish had already died. Initially, the ambulance driver refused to take him to the hospital but was later persuaded by the police.

Cops took out the body by cutting the seat belt

Ankita Tripathi |

Ankita Tripathi, a teacher, said they were woken up due to the loud noise of the car crashing. They saw the car stuck in the neighbour’s house. The airbags were open and the driver was alive for about 15 minutes after the accident. When they called out to him, he could not speak but moved his neck slightly. The police cut the seatbelt and somehow retrieved his body.

Major tragedy averted

Ravi Bakolia | FP Photo

Ravi Bakolia, owner of the house in which the car crashed, said that the house was vacant, as his mother and sister had gone to Pali in Rajasthan to attend a marriage function while he was staying at another house, avoiding a major tragedy. He came to know about the accident in the morning.

Pointers

Balance - Car hangs between a house shed and two electricity poles.

Damage - Three houses and two poles

Speed - More than 120 KM/h

Time of accident - 3:10 am

Place - Nipaniya Kankar

Person dead - Sheraton Grand Palace hotel manager

Height - Car jumped around 20 feet