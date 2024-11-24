Indore: Woman Consumes Poison On Being Harassed By Money Lender; Accused Arrested |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A private money lender was arrested for harassing a youth and his mother demanding an interest of 15 per cent on the loan which he had lent to the woman and her son. The woman consumed some poisonous substance after being harassed by the accused.

According to the Dwarkapuri police station staff, Vivek Patil, a resident of Digvijay Nagar lodged a complaint that he had borrowed a loan of Rs 2 lakh from Nilesh Silawat, a resident of Navlakha area a few months ago. He first asked to give an interest of 5 per cent on the loan amount but he later increased the interest rate to 15 per cent.

When he refused to pay high interest on the loan amount, the accused bought an AC and Ro from a showroom and Vivek’s mother Sunanda was repaying the EMIs of these products. The accused also bought a mobile phone on finance and the EMIs were repaid by Sunanda.

When Sunanda and Vivek were unable to repay the interest, the accused also grabbed their house. After being harassed by the accused, Sunanda consumed some poisonous substance a couple of days ago. However, her condition is stated to be out of danger. A case under various sections was registered against the accused.

On the instruction of the senior officials, the police raided many places and arrested Nilesh on Saturday. During the investigation, police found that the accused Sunanda consumed poison after being harassed by the accused so section 108, 308 (2), 111 of BNS was added against the accused. The accused is being questioned further.