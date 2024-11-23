Indore: FSOs Seize 40 Kg Jelly Prepared In Unhygienic Conditions, Confectionery Sealed | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food safety officers raided Tirupati Bakers and Confectioners and seized 40 kg of jelly, prepared in unhygienic conditions. During a surprise inspection at the bakery located in Badhiya Keema village, food safety officers found several violations, including food products stored in unsanitary conditions.

The seized jelly, along with 225,000 pieces of wafers valued at approximately Rs 40,000, were found to be prepared and stored improperly. In total, 13 food samples, including jelly, wafers, flour, and khari, were collected for testing at the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal.

The inspection revealed serious hygiene issues at the bakery. Raw materials were found stored on the ground, and employees were not wearing proper attire, such as caps, aprons, or gloves. There were also no records of pest control, and employees lacked medical certificates.

Additionally, some food labels were found to be incorrect. As a result, the bakery was sealed, and production was halted until the conditions were rectified to meet food safety standards.

Advisory issued

Meanwhile, food safety officers advised the consumers, especially parents, to be cautious when purchasing jelly and other food items, particularly for children. It's important to check packaging carefully and report any concerns to the Food Safety Department for further investigation.