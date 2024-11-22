‘Indore-Manmad Railway Project’s Land Acquisition Begins’ | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Singh Patel has officially announced the commencement of land acquisition process for Indore-Manmad railway project, to which the Central government has recently granted special status.

The initiative aims to expedite the project’s development, with revenue officials from Khargone, Barwani and Dhar districts assigned to oversee the acquisition.

The project, which spans approximately 309.43 kilometres, is set to connect key areas in the state with Maharashtra, including Indore, Dhar, Barwani and Khargone, ultimately reaching Dhule and Nashik. The Central government has allocated Rs 18,036 crore for this ambitious project, which will feature construction of 30 new stations, over 300 bridges and tunnels in challenging terrains.

Patel highlighted that the railway line's proximity to Maheshwar, located just 13 kilometres away, is expected to boost regional tourism. The detailed project report has already been prepared and work has begun on a 60-km stretch between Manmad and Dhule. The project is anticipated to be completed by 2028-29, with Patel expressing confidence that the initiative will significantly enhance connectivity and economic growth in Nimar and Khargone-Barwani regions.

MP Gupta Proposes Key Railway Initiatives

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a high-level meeting in Kota, MP Sudhir Gupta presented several proposals aimed at enhancing railway services in the Kota division of West Central Railway. The meeting, attended by senior railway officials, focused on new train services, train stoppages and station development. Gupta highlighted the ongoing progress on previous demands, including the proposal for a new pit line and two additional lines in Garoth.

He advocated for upgrading the railway dispensary in Shamgarh and constructing a road from Retired Colony to Bank Colony. Gupta also pushed for inclusion of Suwasra station in Amrit Bharat Station Phase 2 initiative.

Among his key requests were the introduction of an evening MEMU train from Kota Junction to Ujjain Junction, facilitating easier access for pilgrims, students and traders. He urged the extension of several trains, including Sirsa Hisar-Kota train to Ratlam and Etawah-Kota train to Mandsaur.

Additionally, Gupta proposed halts for multiple express trains at Garoth and Shamgarh, emphasising the need for timely completion of survey reports for new railway lines.