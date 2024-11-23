Indore's Meat, Fish Shops To Remain Closed On November 25; Here's WHY

Representational pic. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that all the meat and fish selling shops in the city will remain closed on the occasion of the birth anniversary of famous social worker and meditation Sadhu Vaswani on 25 November.

The move comes following the request by the community, inspired by the teachings of Sadhu Vaswani ji, which dedicated November 25 to compassion, non-violence and respect for all living beings.

The community members had requested Bhargava to order for closure of all the slaughterhouses and meat and fish selling centers in the city on November 25. Accepting their request, Bhargav issued orders on Friday.

For maintaining beauty of the city and safety reasons, Indore Municipal Corporation has directed cable operators to remove unusable cables and boxes from poles standing alongside main roads in the city within seven days. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav held a meeting with all cable operator associations asking them to remove unusable materials from poles on main routes.

“In first phase, remove the unusable cable lines and boxes installed on the roadside electric poles and other places from MG Road, RNT Marg, BRTS, Airport and Bada Ganpati Square,” he told the operators.

He said that if the cable operators fail to meet the seven day deadline then IMC along with West Discom will take action and remove cable lines. Besides, discussion was also done regarding laying the cable line underground through dug line under the Indore Smart City Project and Indore Development Authority's plan.