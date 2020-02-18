Shirtless rally: Students turn ‘Salman’ to protest joblessness

Indore: Over 400 students and graduates of Agriculture College, Indore took out a rally from college to collectorate to protest against unemployment, and no recruitment in the Agriculture Department for a long time. To attract attention, the protestors went shirtless in the rally and shouted slogans against the state government.

These students have been sitting on indefinite strike since February 11 but no official took cognizance of the same.

The students also submitted a memorandum to the administrative officials at collectorate and informed them that as many as 5124 posts in the agriculture department are vacant but no recruitment has taken place in the last many years.

“As many as 264 posts of assistant director, 304 posts of senior agriculture officer, 824 posts of agriculture development officer, 2466 posts of rural agriculture extension officer and many other posts are lying vacant. Similarly, many posts in the Horticulture Department and 2500 posts in soil laboratories are vacant,” the agitators said.

They added the government is not taking any step for filling the posts due to which a large number of students and graduates are unemployed and their future is in danger.