Shamgarh: People demand justice for minor rape victim

The incident was reported a couple of days back in Suwasara village.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 09:09 PM IST
Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Muslim community led by Anjum Islamia Committee staged a protest demanding justice for a 14-year-old girl who was raped by the accused Sagar Suryavanshi.

The incident was reported a couple of days back in Suwasara village. After this, there was a huge resentment among the people as they submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Arjun Singh Bhadoriya addressing district collector Gautam Singh seeking justice for the victim. They demanded that the administration raze the house of the accused.

Police have already booked the accused under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

