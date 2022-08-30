MP: Youth in Shamgarh dies post-arrest, kin accuse police-brutality

Shamgarh/Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The death of a youth who was arrested by the Industrial Police Station in Dewas for allegedly selling bogus spices, has caused a stir in Shamgarh.

The kin of the deceased Mukesh and Ishwar, an accomplice of Mukesh, accused police brutality in the lock-up as the reason for the death.

They staged a chakka jam at Mel Kheda Chowpatty on Shamgarh - Garoth Road with the body and demanded justice and Rs 1 crore compensation to the relatives of the deceased. The traffic remained disrupted for hours due to the road blockade.

Local MLA Devilal Dhakad was also informed over the phone. The MLA, who was in Bhopal, immediately met the CM and sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the relatives of the deceased through Garoth SDM.

After this, the situation was calmed down and the last rites of Mukesh were performed.

Notably, Mukesh hails from a small Melkheda village that falls under the Shamgarh police station limit of Mandsaur district and currently resides in Indore. He used to sell spices on the handcart.

On Saturday, while he was selling spices on his handcart in the Industrial Area locality, a police team arrested him accusing him of selling bogus spices.

According to the statement of the kin, the police demanded money from him failing which, they took him and his brother-in-law Ishwar to the police lock-up.

The kin also visited Dewas SP office, where in their statement they claimed that after arresting Mukesh and Ishwar on Saturday, police kept him in lock-up allegedly without any fault. On Sunday morning, they were informed on the phone that Mukesh's condition was worsening. He was referred to Indore by the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, additional SP Manjit Singh Chawla said that instructions have been given to seize the DVR of the CCTV installed in the police station.

SDOP Sonkachha has been entrusted with the investigation of the entire matter. Action will be taken against the policemen if found guilty on the basis of a short PM report from Indore.

