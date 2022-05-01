Sendhwa: Tribals who convert should be denied reservation benefits, demands Tribal Hindu Assembly

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal Hindu Jan Jagran Samiti Assembly convenor Vikas Arya on Sunday addressed masses on the arrival of Hindu Jan Jagran Sankalp Yatra in Panjaria village in Mhow tehsil.

He demanded that tribals who convert to other religions should be barred from government benefits so that they could not be able to avail other reservation benefits reserved for the Scheduled Tribes category. Arya added that people who change their religion and yet avail of reservation benefits (meant for SC Hindus) should be terminated with immediate effect.

There is an urgent need to fight against people trying to influence the tribal to go astray. Stern action should be taken against such people, he said we are descendants of Lord Ram, we worship Ram and will continue to do so.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 09:41 PM IST