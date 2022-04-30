Indore: Industries urge cheaper CNG, VAT parity in all the districts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Micro, small and medium industries have demanded that CNG should be made available to them at cheaper rates and VAT on the green fuel levied uniformly across the state. They also presented their demands pertaining to financial issues to principal secretary of the MSME department (also holding charge of industry commissioner) P Narhari on the sidelines of the MP Auto Show, 2022.

A delegation of industrialists under the leadership of president of the Association of Industries, Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), Pramod Dafaria, met Narhari, discussed issues of the MSME industries in detail and gave a report to him. Dafaria requested simplification of the laws and policies under the ‘ease of doing business’, empowering the regional joint director’s office, giving representation to the association in the facilitation council and making the industries aware about the Facilitation Act.

Issues to be addressed include organising seminars, making payments within the time limit, passing orders of amount with compound interest in case of late payment, issuing notifications for stamp duty according to the Budget announcement, reducing the rates of CNG for industries at par with those in the neighbouring districts, providing benefits of VAT, simplification of procedures for providing collateral credit facility to MSMEs, removal of encroachments from industrial areas and allowing common facility for industries.

The industries commissioner assured his subordinate officers that positive action would be taken on many issues. The meeting was attended by former presidents of the AIMP Om Dhoot, Sunil Vyas, Prakash Jain, Yogesh Mehta, Harish Nagar, Tarun Vyas, Hemendra Bokadia, Manish Chaudhary, Deepak Surana, Gangadhar Gawanden, Mukul Bochre, Manoj Dabur, Kishore Bundela, Rajesh Purohit, Rajesh Kale, Vipin Mistry and so forth.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 09:51 PM IST