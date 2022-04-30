Indore: Youth nabbed for making obscene phone calls to women at night

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was nabbed by a joint team of Chhatripura and We Care For You cell of the Crime Branch for making obscene phone calls to women especially at night. The accused was handed over to the Chhatripura police station staff and further investigation is on.

According to an official of the cell, a woman had lodged a complaint that an unidentified person was making phone calls to her and other women of her family at night. The accused was using obscene words over the phone.

After receiving the complaint, the cell officials started an investigation and managed to arrest the accused from Chhatripura area. The accused was identified as Pankaj, a resident of Kushwah Nagar.

The accused informed the police that he stays with his father. After his father went on his night duty, he used to make obscene phone calls to women . A case was registered against the accused under section 509 of the IPC at Chhatripura police station.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:35 PM IST