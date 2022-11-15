e-Paper Get App
Sendhwa: School students spread joy among underprivileged kids

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Lions Convent Higher Secondary School, Sendhwa celebrated Children’s Day to mark the 133rd birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru with great zeal and fervour on Monday. 

On the occasion of Children's Day, to spread happiness amongst underprivileged children, school students visited Lions Vidya Niketan School, in Sendhwa and distributed chocolate, pen, pencil and other study material from pocket money to share happiness. 

Thereafter, they visited Sneh Sadan (School for Mentally Challenged Children) and shared joy by distributing study-related-materials among the kids. Over 80 children from Barwani and surrounding districts have been enrolled at Sneh Sadan. Mohit Girase, head boy and head girl Shraddha Patil of Lions Convent School, shared their experience. 

Nilesh Jain, director of Lions Vidya Niketan was present with the students. The programme was organised with an objective to instill compassion in students and lay the foundation of responsible citizenship amongst them. 

On the occasion, Lions Club president Shyam Tayal, school principal Prashanth Nair also appreciated the kind gesture of the students for conducting the activity.

