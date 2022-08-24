Sardarpur: SDM conducts surprise inspection of govt hostels, schools, Anganwadi in Amjhera

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rahul Chouhan inspected the government hostels, schools and Anganwadi centre in Amjhera of Sardarpur tehsil on Wednesday.

During the inspection, SDM Chouhan instructed that all irregularities should be resolved.

According to information, following the directives of Dhar district collector Dr Pankaj Jain, SDM Chouhan conducted a surprise inspection at three government hostels, two schools and one Anganwadi centre in Amjhera.

During the inspection, staff was found present in the hostel, school and Anganwadibut where attendance of the students was low instructions were passed to make effort to increase the attendance.

SDM said that efforts should be intensified to send the students to school and hostel by contacting the parents of the students who are absent as absence from school would hamper their studies

SDM Chouhan, while discussing with the Free Press, said that improvement is being seen due to continuous inspection of hostels and schools and such inspections will continue in the future too.

The officials of the Education Department have been directed to conduct regular inspections of hostels and schools.

